Conan O’Brien Learns How to Make Authentic New York City Pizza at Joe’s Pizza in the West Village

While on-location in New York City in 2011, late night host Conan O’Brien stopped by the famous Joe’s Pizza in the West Village to learn how to prepare an authentic NY slice from some of the best in the business. With help from the Joe’s proprietor, Conan learned how to properly stretch and toss the dough before saucing and serving the pizza.

#TBT: In 2011, Conan learned to make pizza at an iconic New York City pizzeria. #CONAN https://t.co/DcHdzNBkxE pic.twitter.com/NbGqMWSgw7 — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) August 22, 2019