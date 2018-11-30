A Montage of Computer Graphics Interacting With the Real World With Wonderfully Absurd Results

Russian filmmaker and graphic artist Vladimir Tomin has created “Sketches”, a montage of different very entertaining video clips that show the real world interacting with graphics and computer commands with some wonderfully absurd results.
