Cast of ‘Community’ Virtually Reunite For a Fundraising Table Read of the Episode ‘Cooperative Polygraphy’

Dan Harmon, the creator and producer of Community reunited almost the entire cast of the show to do a table read of “Cooperative Polygraphy”, the fourth episode of the show’s fifth season.

In attendance were Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Jim Rash, and theme composer Keith Slettedahl. Actor Pedro Pascal sat in for Walton Goggin‘s role in the episode.

The Greendale Community College study group is back together to benefit World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods (wck.org/community). Sit back, relax, and get your giggles in as the cast reads Season 5, Episode 4: Cooperative Polygraphy.

The table read was done in order to raise money for WCK (World Central Kitchen) a non-profit founded by José Andrés and Patricia Andrés that creates smart solutions to hunger and poverty and Frontline Foods, an organization that works to supply frontline workers with healthy meals from local restaurants.

The gang stuck around for a Q&A session with Michael Schneider of Variety.