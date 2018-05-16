Tripp and Tyler Demonstrate Common Styles of Crying After They Run Out of Slim Jims

Comedy duo Tripp Crosby and Tyler Stanton of Tripp and Tyler have returned with a sequel to their comedy sketch, “Almost Every Type of Laughing,” where they demonstrate common styles of crying. The hilarious waterworks began flowing after Stanton finished the last of the Slim Jims.
