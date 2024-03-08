A Moody Fingerstyle Cover of Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are’ Played on a Unique Silicon String Guitar

The very talented guitarist Jamie Dupuis played a moody fingerstyle cover of the classic Nirvana song “Come As You Are” on the silicon strings of an AeroBand digital guitar.

Come As You Are (Nirvana) – MIDI Fingerstyle Guitar Arr.

The AeroBand Guitar

This particular guitar has silicon strings, built-in MIDI output capabilities, and is very portable. The softer strings, leaner neck, and faster action make it a good choice for those who have hand or wrist injuries. It’s also good for someone who wants to play the guitar but doesn’t want calluses on their fingers.

Dupuis Previously Did a Review of This Unique Guitar

I’ve never seen a guitar like this before it has features that are actually mind-blowing …I’m going to show you is what this guitar can do does it sound good and who is it best suited for.