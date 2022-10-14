Enhanced Colorized Footage of London in the 1930s

Video restorer NASS updated vintage footage of London in the 1930s, professionally correcting and enhancing the sound and the color. The footage reveals a day in the life, capturing some of the city’s streets, squares, and trains.
I colorized, restored and created a sound design for this video of Wonderful London 1930s, we can clearly see what is happening in broad daylight, a various shots of Trafalgar Square and various shots of Picadilly Circus and awesome train shots .
Like previous restorations, NASS boosted the footage speed to 60 fps, refined the resolution to high-definition, improved the scene’s tone, and added color and sound for ambiance.
Here’s the original footage.