Quirky Colorful Cut Paper Masks by Lobulo Design

Cut paper artist Lobulo Design created four wonderfully quirky paper masks in celebration of the 2018 Grec Festival of Barcelona. These colorful pieces, like the other work that comes out of this one-man studio, is highly creative, joyful and thoughtful all at once.

Under the idea of “new species” we created the 4 main images for the campaign: 4 different masks playing with the concept of new rare species that nobody has seen before. Instead of causing bemusement they bring colour, joy, and readiness to discover, the same feelings anybody can experience with the programme for this year’s edition.