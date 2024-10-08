How Colin Farrell Was Completely Transformed Into ‘The Penguin’ Using Makeup and Prosthetics

Max shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes look showing how makeup and prosthetics artist Mike Marino completely transformed Colin Farrell into the character of Oswald Cobblepot, better known as Penguin for both The Batman movie and the Max series The Penguin. The process, which takes three hours, renders Farrell completely unrecognizable. Farrell said that he was incredibly impressed.

I’ve never done full prosthetics before, I’ve never been so buried beneath the artistry of someone else. …I was overwhelmed by the brilliance of what Mike Marino and his team created.

Marino talked about how he saw the character in his mind’s eye and translated it to a latex sculpture that eventually became Farrell’s costume.

I have to express what I feel through the design. So on The Batman, I took license with him.I put a big scar across his face. I gave him this very specific long nose that resembled a beak from the side. All of these elements coming together create personality without Colin even speaking.

Marino and Farrell did a couple of interviews together.