Gorgeous Cold Glass Optical Sculptures That Refract Light Into Mesmerizing Rainbows

Artist Jack Storm creates absolutely gorgeous cold glass sculptures that are cut on a unique lathe, polished and recut so that the surface refracts the light in such a way it looks like rainbows are embedded within. Storm explainshow he got into the art of cold glass sculpting, the patience required during the process of this art and what it means to him.

Early memories of studying his father’s craftsmanship as he worked for hours in his own studio with a wooden lathe provided him with the blueprint of his vision, and his intense drive and deeply embedded passion as a glass artist combined with the inspiration that came from the idea of pioneering new trails in the world of fine art motivated him toward this remarkable accomplishment. …The intense cold-glass process which can take up to 24 weeks for each contemporary glass sculpture to come to life begins at the heart of the design, by creating a core of lead crystal which is cut, polished and laminated creating reflective mirrors. When wrapped in optical glass, the refraction of light as it passes through the glass creates rainbows of hypnotic color.

