Coke Freezes Mid-Pour in Frigid Antarctica Weather

Matty Jordan, a scientist at Scott Base in Antarctica, shared amusing footage showing that his Coca-Cola froze mid-pour as he stood outside in frigid -57°C (-71°F) weather. According to Jordan, this was the coldest it’s been all year.

When it’s -57°c outside, this is the only thing that makes sense. We’ve have the coldest ambient temperatures that we’ve had all year, with the evening reaching -40°c. Add in 12 knots of wind and we’re dealing with -57°c.

Jordan was inspired by photographer Jeff Capps who used a can of A&W root beer for his Antarctic experiment.

This was far more challenging than I thought it would be but I was inspired to recreate this Coke pouring into a glass after seeing Jeff Capp’s video from the South Pole.

Jordan also conducted several other experiments with the weather.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk