A Curious Cockatoo Tries to Make Sense of the Silly Sounds Being Made by His Human

Onni, the adorable umbrella cockatoo who likes to greet his dad at the door tried to make sense of the silly sounds that his human brother Chet was making. Ultimately, Onni decided to give Chet a kiss, perhaps in appreciation for the entertainment or in a polite effort to get him to be quiet. But their mom Rebecca Stout was duly impressed.

Chet does some tricky dripping water sounds for Onni and Onni is in awe. So am I. I can’t do that.

What in the world is that sound? https://t.co/raijqBltXP via @YouTube — Onni Cockatoo (@Onni_Cockatoo) June 24, 2017

Onni and Chet are the best of friends and often play around together despite the difference in their respective sizes.

