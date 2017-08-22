Excited Cockatoo Gleefully Waits at the Window to Watch His Human Dad Walk Through the Door

An adorable cockatoo named Onni took his daily position in front of the window to watch his beloved human Daddy come home. As soon the man walked through the door, the excited bird gleefully jumped upon his shoulder and began yammering about his day in the man’s accommodating ear.

Onni and his dad are really close – they check the mail together, fly drones together and even fall asleep together.

