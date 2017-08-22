Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Excited Cockatoo Gleefully Waits at the Window to Watch His Human Dad Walk Through the Door

by at on

Cockatoo Onni In Window

An adorable cockatoo named Onni took his daily position in front of the window to watch his beloved human Daddy come home. As soon the man walked through the door, the excited bird gleefully jumped upon his shoulder and began yammering about his day in the man’s accommodating ear.

Onni cockatoo is ecstatic that his daddy is home from work. He can predict the time he comes home and waits at the window

Onni and his dad are really close – they check the mail together, fly drones together and even fall asleep together.

A post shared by Onni Cockatoo (@onni_cockatoo) on

A post shared by Onni Cockatoo (@onni_cockatoo) on

A post shared by Onni Cockatoo (@onni_cockatoo) on

via Tastefully Offensive

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy