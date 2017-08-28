Laughing Squid

A Stubborn Cockatoo Loudly Refuses to Get In His Carrier to Go to the Vet

In 2014, A stubborn and rather vociferous cockatoo named Max threw himself a big temper tantrum when he saw that his carrier had been put out into open view, signaling that he had an appointment with the vet. First Max tried to hide under the lowest shelf in the closet and then under the table, yelling all the while.

Max knows when he sees his carrier that it’s a visit to the vet and gets pretty vocal about it. Max is saying his own words that only he understands for the most part. The only things I know he is saying is “I don’t wanna” and “What did I say” He is actually a very happy and loving bird, but like any kid, he needs to express himself every now and then.

Fast forward to 2017 and Max has lost his fear but learned instead to take his carrier apart.


