Vocal Cockatoo Throws a Loud Tantrum When Told to Go Inside After a Late Night Walk

Max, the incredibly vociferous 30 year old Moluccan cockatoo, who previously threw a tantrum over an apple, used the same tactic to express his displeasure about being told to go inside after a late night walk.

After a peaceful evening walk, Max has decided he’s just not ready to go inside for bed — and he’s making sure the entire neighbirdhood knows it!

The tantrum was short-lived and eventually Max calmed down enough to go inside. Max’s “momager” eventually bribed him with snacks.

Tantrums are short lived but momager did her best to encourage Max to use his “inside voice”, and tried to distract him talking about snax and dinner so he didn’t wake the neighbours.