Protective Cockatoo Barks Like a Dog to Warn His Human When Men Visit the House

A sweet umbrella cockatoo named Chief is so protective of his human Kim that he loudly barks like a dog whenever a man stands in the yard of her house. Once the man is inside, Chief will start urgently chattering to Kim to ensure that is aware of the male presence in her house.

He was approximately 10 years old when we got him and I’ve had him for 9 years. He’s not real crazy about men….It’s like even now, if a man comes in my house, he starts like talking and talking and like telling me, you know, warning me there’s somebody here.

While Chief is wary of most men, there is one man that he likes quite a bit and is happy to see.

There’s only one man that he doesn’t behave that way with, and I don’t know why. And a friend of mine from high school comes over. He’ll crawl all over him and just he’s he’s a very gentle man.

Chief is also very happy to see the women and kids who visit Kim.

But the women and kids, he wants to climb all over him.

Chief Also Talks to Dogs

He Also Just Talks to Himself

Other Barking Cockatoos