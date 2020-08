Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A beautiful and quite boisterous citron crested cockatoo named Jewel was hilariously meowing like a cat in her Cape Town, South Africa yard when a neighborhood dog somewhere barked. Jewel then started barking like a dog in response. Jewel does this so often, that her humans aren’t quite sure what to expect from their vocal bird from day to day.