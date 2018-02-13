A Flirty Cockatiel Whistles the ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Theme Song to Impress His Human’s Wife

Whenever his human’s wife walks in the room, a flirty little cockatiel named Doppler shows off his wings, dog whistles and then lovingly serenades her with a romantic cover of the classic whistling theme to The Andy Griffith Show. David Kelly, the bird’s human, lamented that he can’t teach the cockatiel anything whenever his wife is around.

So anyway I can’t seem to get him to train. I’m trying to teach him a new song but I can’t seem to

get him to do anything but pay attention to her. Yeah starting to get a little jealous, bird.

Here’s the original version of the theme song for comparison.

via reddit