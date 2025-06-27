Father and Son Battle With Light Saber Coca-Cola Bottles During a ‘Star Wars’ Fans Movie Screening

A wonderfully fan-driven ad for Coca-Cola features a father and son, who respectively dress as Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker for a Star Wars marathon at their local movie theater. When the screening goes awry, their Coke bottles transform into light sabers, allowing the duo to engage in an epic battle that eventually involves the entire costumed audience.

Amidst a disturbance on Movie Night, Coca-Cola inspires Dad and son to save the show.