British Rock Climber Skillfully Scales Small Boulder Without Using His Hands While Dressed in Tweed

While filming a review of the Scarpa Chimera climbing shoe, British cragsman Johnny Dawes showcased his incredible climbing skills when he skillfully scaled a small boulder at Peaks District National Park without using his hands. What made this climb even more remarkable that he was fully dressed in tweed.

After the shoot, Dawes changed back into his regular climbing wear in order to tackle more challenging climbs.

Here’s Dawes climbing the Chalkstorm hands-free, abeit without the tweed.

via Digg