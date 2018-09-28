Laughing Squid

Clever Comics With Very Few Words That Provide a Temporary Escape From the Harsh Realities of Life

Colombian illustrator Andres Colmenares of Wawawiwa Designs creates really wonderful comics that say quite a bit without using very many words. Colmenares told Bored Panda that he began this series in 2009 to help people momentarily escape the stress of everyday life.

I guess people enjoy things that give them some kind of escape from reality and that’s what I try to do with Wawawiwa, create a space where people can have a great time and forget about their issues. …It’s weird, but sometimes my work offends people …I’ve done illustrations with references to religion or politics, and it got intense. So I just avoid both. They’re not my favorite subjects either way…

