A Clever Little Boy Asks His Mother Clever Questions and Gives Clever Answers

A remarkable young Irish boy named Jacob Whelan is very good at conversation, particularly with his mammy Donna to whom his asks very clever questions and provides very clever answers to these questions. Subjects range from how a fellow seven year old had been friends with someone for ten years to why the month in which he was born falls the same time as his birthday. This little boy is certainly wise beyond his years.

