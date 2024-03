Famous Classical Composers as Lounge Pianists

Pianist Loren DiGiorgi quite humorously and musically reimagined famous classical composers such as Beethoven, Chopin, Mozart, and Brahms as lounge pianists. DiGiorgi accomplished this by slowing down the tempo of each musical piece. He also added in a minor feel with his left hand while his right hand happily tickled the ivories .

Okay, so we all know what Beethoven sounds like as a classical composer right? Well what if Beethoven played a lounge piano?

DiGiorgi also added Bach to this list.