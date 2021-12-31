Clarinetist Shreds Melody to ‘House of the Rising Sun’

New Orleans jazz musician Doreen Ketchens absolutely shredded the melody to “House of the Rising Sun” on clarinet while performing on a street corner in her beloved city. Ketchens is known throughout New Orleans for being a true badass.

Doreen Ketchens is an incredible clarinetist who performs in New Orleans – go watch her stuff and you won’t be disappointed! ….The song is ‘House of the Rising Sun’. Also, she’s known as The Queen in New Orleans and Ms New Orleans

Musician George Collier transcribed Ketchen’s clarinet solo within a shorter version of the above video.

Ketchens made a fundraising appearance on WWOZ in 2014 with the same song.

