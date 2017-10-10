Slacking Towards Bethlehem, A Documentary About J.R. ‘Bob’ Dobbs and the Church of the SubGenius

Director Sandy K. Boone and producer Louis Black, the founder of the Austin Chronicle and are currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order to create Slacking Towards Bethlehem, a documentary about the legendary Church of the SubGenius, its enigmatic frontman J.R. “Bob” Dobbs and the men who came up with the whole thing, Reverend Ivan Stang (Douglass St. Clair Smith) and Dr. Philo Drummond (Steve Wilcox).
In late 1979 Stang and Drummond, with the help of their wives, brainstorm what would become perhaps the single most significant marketing effort made at the inception of the Church of the SubGenius – the writing, design, printing, and distribution of Pamphlet #1. The doctrine of the Church quickly spreads, and the word of “Bob” and the teachings of JHVH-1 teach “time control” as a way to wrest “Slack” from the ‘Pinks’ and ‘Normals.’ The Church, it seems, has struck a nerve amidst the deadening consumer culture, the evisceration of basic social services, and the worship of wealth that occurred during the Reagan/Thatcher years.