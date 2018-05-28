Winnie the Pooh and Friends Travel to the City to Help Christopher Robin Rediscover the Joys of Life

Disney released the official trailer for Christopher Robin, an upcoming live action adventure film directed by Marc Forster. The trailer features Winnie the Pooh and the gang traveling to the city to save an adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) by helping him rediscover the joys of life, family, and friends. Christopher Robin is set to appear in theaters on August 3rd, 2018.

In the heartwarming live action adventure Disney’s “Christopher Robin,” the young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in the Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up and living in London but he has lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again.