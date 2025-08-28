‘Law & Order’ Star Christopher Meloni Gives a Tour of His Serene New York City Apartment

Actor Christopher Meloni, who has played the long-running role of Elliot Stabler in both Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, invited Architectural Digest into his serene penthouse apartment in the West Village of Manhattan.

During the tour, Meloni and his wife Sherman Williams talked about combining the original apartment with the one below, their love of art, and the natural materials they used to create warmth within city walls.

Today, AD is welcomed by Christopher Meloni to tour his New York City home. The Law and Order: Organized Crime star and his wife transformed their West Village penthouse into an eclectic, art-filled space. …With uninterrupted views of the NYC skyline, the actor has filled his space with warmth through walnut walls, Moroccan rugs, and personal touches from his youth and travels to create a serene space for his family to enjoy.