A Christmas Tree Rides the New York City Subway

A fully decorated Christmas tree boarded a subway car and calmly sat down as the doors began to close. In hilariously typical New York City fashion, however, no one seemed to notice or care enough to look up from their phones at this sparkling evergreen sitting upright on the train.

This tree is actually a street performer named Tommy Liberto who travels around the country as Mr. Christmas Tree in order to make people smile. Every holiday season, Liberto makes his way from his Maryland home to New York City to spread his positive attitude amongst the harried residents of Gotham.