A Fantastic Sea Dragon Made Out of Chocolate

Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy, who creates wonderfully realistic sculptures out of chocolate, shared the process by which he built a fantastic chocolate sea dragon that stretches over seven feet long and weighs more than 90 pounds. Guichon made the sea dragon in three separate parts, however, his finished piece gives the illusion of a single being.

This chocolate sea dragon weighs 90lbs and can stretch up to 7ft long. I love this new idea for showpiece where you have 3 modular elements, creating a different feeling each time you move them.