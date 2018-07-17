Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Thirsty Chipmunk Drinks Like a Human From a Generously Offered Bottle of Water

by at on

While climbing up the steps of Manitou Incline near Colorado Springs, hiker Jair Padilla noticed that a tiny chipmunk was reaching out towards his bottle of water. Realizing that the chipmunk was probably very thirsty, Padilla generously put the bottle forward so that the little creature could drink as much as needed. What he didn’t expect was that the grateful chipmunk would try to hold the bottle much in the same way as a human.

We were hiking up the Manitou Incline when we noticed a little squirrel/chipmunk was hopping up the steps right along with us. He had been waiting around us for a bit, and then the little guy got really close to me and started reaching out.

Thirsty Chipmunk Drinks From Water Bottle



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP