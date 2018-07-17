A Thirsty Chipmunk Drinks Like a Human From a Generously Offered Bottle of Water

While climbing up the steps of Manitou Incline near Colorado Springs, hiker Jair Padilla noticed that a tiny chipmunk was reaching out towards his bottle of water. Realizing that the chipmunk was probably very thirsty, Padilla generously put the bottle forward so that the little creature could drink as much as needed. What he didn’t expect was that the grateful chipmunk would try to hold the bottle much in the same way as a human.

We were hiking up the Manitou Incline when we noticed a little squirrel/chipmunk was hopping up the steps right along with us. He had been waiting around us for a bit, and then the little guy got really close to me and started reaching out.