Chimpanzee Adopts Robotic Spy Tortoise as His Own

A robotic tortoise that was created by John Downer Productions was sent to spy on a family of chimpanzees. While doing its job, the tortoise found itself adopted by one juvenile of the troop who was so excited by his find that he kept it as his own.

The little chimpanzee couldn’t decide whether to hide the tortoise or cuddle with it. Either way, no one else was allowed near the tortoise in this adorable clip from the David Tennant-narrated BBC/PBS series Spy in the Wild.

