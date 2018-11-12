Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Newly Arrived Children From Eritrea Joyously Dance Outside During Their Very First Canadian Snowfall

by at on

Eritrean Refugee Children First Snowfall

A pair of children, who emigrated to Canada with their family from their native Eritrea, joyously danced outside in their winter coats while flurries started to fall from the sky. This was their first winter in Toronto and the very first snowfall they had ever seen in their lives. The family had been in a very politically precarious position before being brought to Canada by the all-volunteer Ripple Refugee Project.

The family was forced to flee their home in Eritrea and is currently residing under precarious circumstances in neighboring Sudan. Eritrea is recognized as having one of the most repressive regimes in the world. …Our group has chosen to support this young mum and her small children because they are very vulnerable and because we think we can make a huge impact on their lives.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP