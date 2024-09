Chickens Help Carve a Pumpkin Into a Jack O’Lantern

Bre Ellis, a backyard homesteader in Kansas, traced out the shape of a Jack O’Lantern before giving it to her chickens to carve out each feature completely with their little beaks. Once they finished, Ellis hollowed out the rest and lit a candle inside for the full effect.

My Chickens Carve A Pumpkin!