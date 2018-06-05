A driver heading down interstate 93 in Massachusetts was confused while passing by a modified Chevy pickup truck with two front ends. The truck, which was appropriately decorated with a license plate reading “WHT THE,” also had two people in the drivers seats facing the correct way.
