Grant Thompson (a.k.a. “The King of Random“) melted down potassium chlorate (KClO3), which he acquired from a local pyrotechnics store, and conducted some heated chemical experiments with an assortment of marshmallow Peeps.

Molten Potassium Chlorate & Easter Peeps. This isn’t going to end well is it? :D

– Fruit Punch Peeps

– Pink Peeps

– (Overpriced) Martini Glass

– Propane and Propane Accessories