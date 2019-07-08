A Beautiful Film Showcasing the 11 Different Chemical Elements That Make Up 99.9% of the Human Body

“The Elements of Life” is a short film by Envisioning Chemistry (previously) creator Yan Liang that showcases the beauty of eleven different elements that make up 99.9% of the human body.

Do you know about 99.9% of your body is made of 11 chemical elements? What are these elements and what do they look like? …The film organizes the 11 elements in 3 groups: the first group is gases and liquids, the second is metals, and the third is non-metallic solids with an emphasis on different allotropes. The number after each name of the element is its weight percentage in the human body.