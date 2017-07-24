Chef Asks His Cats to Choose Between a Gorgeous Handmade Sushi Style Meal or Canned Cat Food

Jun Yoshizuki of Jun’s Kitchen put his incredible culinary skills to use when he prepared a truly lovely handmade sushi meal for his youngest feline Nagi, who will be turning one within the next few weeks. Alongside the sushi, Jun put out some store-bought canned cat food in a manner similar to the experiment he conducted with cat Haku in September 2016. Both faithful companions overwhelmingly preferred the sushi to the canned version, but the rarely seen tuxedoed Poki had no problem scarfing down both versions after doing a few tricks.
I normally make food for kitties a few times a year on their birthdays. Nagi is turning 1 soon…