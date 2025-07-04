A Cleverly Designed Computer Keyboard That Looks Like a Cheese Board

photo via DirkMcGirk

DirkMcGirk very cleverly designed a mechanical keyboard with letter and number keys that look like hunks of Swiss and Cheddar cheese. Additional keys are also fashioned to look like other cheeseboard items, such as cheese knives, graters, a bottle of wine, and a jar of jam with a little mouse peeking out from the other end.

DirkMcGirk quite humorously said that these two items have more in common than one might think.

Cheese and Mechanical Keyboards! These mouse adjacent hobbies have more in common than you would think. Both use pretentious adjectives to describe the sensory experience of the hobby. For example, if a cheese has a natural, safe to eat mold, cheese mongers prefer to call that a “bloom.” If a cheese stinks, it will be described as “robust.” The word “creamy” is an understandable adjective in the world of cheese, it is also used to describe keyboards in a much less real, more tasteless way.

photo via DirkMcGirk

photo via DirkMcGirk

photo via DirkMcGirk

via Toxel