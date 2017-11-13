Amazing Caves Built 30 Feet Underneath a Brooklyn Warehouse Where Cheese is Aged and Finished

In a ripe episode of the Bon Apetít series “I Got a Guy“, Crown Finish Company proprietors Benton Brown and Susan Boyle share the story of how they came to set up a cheese aging and finishing company that is 30 feet underground below a former brewery warehouse in Brooklyn. After suiting up for work, Brown offered a guided tour through their hand built caves.
We are located in the historic former Nassau Brewery building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Our caves are the old lagering tunnels of the brewery, and at approximately 50 degrees fahrenheit year round, they are the perfect temperature for aging cheese. We don’t make cheese here, we just age it; this is a centuries old practice called “affinage,” and is a prominent industry throughout Europe. We receive young cheese (AKA “Green Cheese”) from local, artisan producers, as well as from some more distant producers, even one in Italy!