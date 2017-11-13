Amazing Caves Built 30 Feet Underneath a Brooklyn Warehouse Where Cheese is Aged and Finished

We are located in the historic former Nassau Brewery building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Our caves are the old lagering tunnels of the brewery, and at approximately 50 degrees fahrenheit year round, they are the perfect temperature for aging cheese. We don’t make cheese here, we just age it; this is a centuries old practice called “affinage,” and is a prominent industry throughout Europe. We receive young cheese (AKA “Green Cheese”) from local, artisan producers, as well as from some more distant producers, even one in Italy!

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!