Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Beautiful Hyper-Pigmented Chickens With Charcoal Black Beaks, Feathers, Feet, Organs and Bones

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Black chickens

Great Big Story visited with Wira Cusuma, an Indonesian farmer who raises Ayam Cemani, a specific breed of black feathered chickens who posses a dominant gene called fibromelanosis, which creates hyper-pigmentation down to the animal’s bones. The bones are black, as are the chicken’s beak, feet, crown and organs. Cusuma stated that while some might think these chickens are bad luck, they actually are a symbol of providence and fetch a nice price on the open market.

Known for their distinct melanin pigment, these birds are entirely black, from their feathers all the way down to their organs and bones. Thought to be the bearer of good fortune and prosperity, demand for these chickens have increased over the years. Today, a single bird can sell for $700-$1,400 USD on the market.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP