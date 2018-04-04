Beautiful Hyper-Pigmented Chickens With Charcoal Black Beaks, Feathers, Feet, Organs and Bones

Great Big Story visited with Wira Cusuma, an Indonesian farmer who raises Ayam Cemani, a specific breed of black feathered chickens who posses a dominant gene called fibromelanosis, which creates hyper-pigmentation down to the animal’s bones. The bones are black, as are the chicken’s beak, feet, crown and organs. Cusuma stated that while some might think these chickens are bad luck, they actually are a symbol of providence and fetch a nice price on the open market.

Known for their distinct melanin pigment, these birds are entirely black, from their feathers all the way down to their organs and bones. Thought to be the bearer of good fortune and prosperity, demand for these chickens have increased over the years. Today, a single bird can sell for $700-$1,400 USD on the market.