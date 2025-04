How to Change the Pronunciation of Certain English Words With Just One Sound

Liz Plampton of English With Liz explained how to change the pronunciation of certain English words with just a single sound. She used the words better, bitter, and butter as examples of this phenomenon. For these words, British English uses a hard “/t/” sound, in US English, that sound is more like a “/d/”, and with London English, the sound is a glottal stop in which the letters aren’t pronounced at all.

Other Examples of English Pronunciation