An Incredible Skateboard Rig That Helps Kids With Cerebral Palsy and Other Disabilities Ride a Skateboard

Steven Pinto and Daniel Paniagua of Studio Neuro work to ensure that children (and adults) who have cerebral palsy and other disabilities get to enjoy the fun things in life. With this sentiment in mind, the studio has built an incredible rig that allows a person with limited mobility to ride a skateboard.

Skateboarding as evidence of human potential.

The two men also created the event SkateAnima, a day of skating, contests and connection amongst those who haven’t had this opportunity before. The joy of each rider bounding over the hills of the skatepark is readily apparent, as is the joy of the riders’ caregivers.