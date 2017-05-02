ThinkGeek has released a new series of their officially licensed ceramic Guardians of the Galaxy Tiki Mugs that includes Baby Groot, Drax, Gamora, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Star-Lord. We’ve previously written about their collections of geeky tiki mugs.

Let these Marvel box office favorites protect you from the Terran evils of scurvy and malaria with these Guardians of the Galaxy Geeki Tikis. They come as a set of 6: Baby Groot, Drax, Gamora, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Star-Lord. We can’t split them up; they’re not so much a team as a family. Each holding 14 oz. more or less, they look pretty dang adorable with a tiny cocktail umbrella and some skewered fruit. Just don’t tell Rocket.