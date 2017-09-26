Celebrities Read Very Mean Tweets About Themselves on Jimmy Kimmel Live

When it comes to mean tweets, no one can touch Donald Trump but that doesn’t mean there aren’t those who try. From time to time we shine a light on the trolls by asking famous people to read the not-so-nice things people write about them. We’ve done it again for our 11th edition of celebrities reading #MeanTweets featuring Gal Gadot, Emma Watson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss, John Lithgow, Dave Chappelle, Jeffrey Tambor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jim Parsons, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Bell, Bob Odenkirk, Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin and Kumail Nanjiani.

