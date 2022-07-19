A 2018 Video for CCR’s ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain’ Stars Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty of ‘The Boys’

A touching video that features a trio of friends played by Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Sasha Frolova (Little Women) celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of the iconic Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Have You Ever Seen the Rain”. This video was released in 2018, either before or alongside the filming of The Boys series which star both Quaid and Moriarty.

As part of an ongoing celebration to commemorate Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 50th anniversary, Craft Recordings is pleased to present this fresh take on their timeless standard, “Have You Ever Seen The Rain.”