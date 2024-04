A Pair of Cavorting Cottontail Rabbits Play an Adorable Game of Leapfrog

sydnyuh captured the absolutely adorable sight of two cottontail rabbits playing what looked like an enjoyable game of Leapfrog in the yard.

This game is actually a cottontail mating ritual known as cavorting, in which the male and the female get a chance to judge their potential partner’s fitness.

Cavorting is a courtship ritual. Males run fast towards females to show interest. Females jump in the air as males pass underneath. Females will jump higher and males will spray urine if interested.

Here’s the Scene Without Music

Other Examples of Cavorting Cottontails