Two Cats Watch Their Talented Human Prepare a Lovely Meal of Sukiyaki With Homemade Tofu

This time, I’m going to make sukiyaki with homemade tofu. Sukiyaki is a really popular pot dish in winter in Japan. And homemade tofu is so much better than store bought and it’s pretty easy to make, so if you get a chance, please give it a try.

Upon returning home from shopping at a mushroom farm, a grocery and his uncle’s garden, the very talented Jun Yoshizuki of Jun’s Kitchen prepared a lovely meal of sukiyaki with homemade tofu in view of his beloved long haired orange cats Kohaku and Nagi who were happy to just sit back and watch. The two felines were particularly interested when Jun lit a torch to brown the tofu .

