An Amusing Photo Series Featuring the Blissful Expressions of Cats Under the Influence of Catnip

Photographer and feline fosterer Andrew Marttila has created an amusing photo series that feature the blissful, if not confused expressions of cats under the influence of nepeta cataria, a perennial herbaceous plant that is more commonly known as catnip. This series is also part of the upcoming photo book Cats on Catnip, which is being released on June 19, 2018.

Cats love catnip. Whether it’s eating it, playing with it, or rolling around in it, catnip turns our domestic feline friends into hilarious balls of activity. Carefree and unconstrained, they are free to be silly, exceptionally playful, and downright gnarly. … In the blink of an eye, a cat’s expression transforms from bored to inquisitive to playful to curious to bizarre…to utterly unhinged. A fun and delightful look at our furry companions…