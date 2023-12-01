House Cats Meet Wild Fox Through a Glass Door

British satirist Dan Bull found his cats Jimmy and Sammy staring at a wild fox who was sleeping at his back door. Neither the two felines nor the vulpine visitor showed any defensiveness or animosity to one another, rather they all seemed quite relaxed. Bull said that this visit was a surprise because foxes are normally nocturnal.

The fox was curled up asleep at my back door. Foxes are normally nocturnal and will run away if they spot you anywhere near. But I just sat there for ages chilling with this fox and two of my cats Jimmy and Sammy. I sensed no hostility from either side, just a relaxed inquisitiveness.

Bull mentioned that he contacted a local fox welfare society to find out what he should do in case the fox came back and explained why his voice sounded strange in the video.

No, I am not ill, I was lying on my stomach and talking as quietly as I could. I have also contacted a fox welfare society who have offered to send me some treatment for mange that I can leave out with some food, which will hopefully help this fox’s fur problem. And yes, I will clean the windows! Good news all round.

via Miss Cellania