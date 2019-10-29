Laughing Squid

Impatient Cats Attempt to Pass Through Maze of Water Bottles In Order to Get to the Other Side of the Hallway

The absolutely adorable family of cats who were previously bewildered by an invisible wall made out of plastic wrap were presented with a new challenge. Their mischievous human Kittisaurus set up a slightly complex maze out of water bottles through which each kitty had to pass in order to get to the other side of the hallway.

I made the maze with bottles. Guess if kitties can escape from the maze!

Some of the cats made an honest attempt at the maze, while others used their impressive leaping skills to completely opt out. Needless to say, the maze was not left intact after the kitties were done with it.





