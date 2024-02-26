A Hilarious Compilation of Cats Acting Like Jerks

The humans who live with a pair of calico cats named Kici and Mia put together a hilarious compilation of cats acting like jerks. While the cats in the video have no malicious intent, their fondness for chewing wires, swatting at other creatures, playing with toilet paper, and knocking things from shelves can lead one to believe that they are doing it to deliberately annoy their humans. Although in the final clip, one would hope that the cat was purposeful in his actions.

Cats are jerks and do what they want

Cats are Jerks

